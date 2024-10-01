Qualified Records Announces Artists On The Grammy Ballot For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grammy 2025

Common Sense by Gary Nicholson

Seth James "Lessons"

Seth James, Gary Nicholson and Dave Duncan (Blue Sky Tunes) represent American Roots and Blues at its Best

- John L. Heithaus, Qualified Records

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attention Fellow Recording Academy / GRAMMY Voters!

Qualified Records is thrilled to present our incredible lineup of artists for your GRAMMY consideration. We invite you to explore our FYC (For Your Consideration) page, where you'll find exceptional work by some of today's most talented musicians and songwriters.

.Seth James, #1 charting on the Roots Music Reports and Top 50 in the USA on the Americana Charts.“Lessons” is a tribute to the wonderful compositions of Delbert McClinton, who was named by Rolling Stone magazine and the“Father of Americana.” Produced by Kevin McKendree. Executive Producer John L. Heithaus. More:

.Gary Nicholson, a multi-GRAMMY-winning songwriter and inductee to both the Texas and Nashville Songwriter Halls of Fame, whose latest work, #1 Charting (Roots Music Report) "Common Sense," brings warmth, depth, and a message of unity. A single from the record,“Make Good Trouble,” is also on the Ballot for the Harry Bellafonte Award for promoting Positive Social Change. Produced by Gary and Kevin McKendree. Executive Producer John L. Heithaus. More:

.Dave Duncan's "Dubble" is from the well known and respected songwriter and guitarist and BMA award winner on his fifth solo record of contemporary blues music. Produced by Dave and Kevin McKendree and released on our sister label, Blue Sky Tunes. More:

To our fellow GRAMMY voters: your support means the world to us! Our artists, alongside a dedicated team of musicians, engineers, and marketers, extend their heartfelt thanks for your consideration.

John Heithaus

Qualified Records

+1 615-543-6274

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.