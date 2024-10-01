Idea Financial Secures $50 Million Warehouse Facility To Expand Small Business Lending

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Idea Financial, the leading provider of small business lines of credit, today announced the successful closing of a new $50 million warehouse facility led by Performance Trust Capital Partners. This strategic move significantly enhances Idea Financials' lending capacity and allows the company to increase its maximum loan limit to $350,000 for well-established small businesses.

Continue Reading

The new facility

was made possible

due to

Performance Trust's relationships with community banks

and strengthens Idea

Financial's

position in offering competitive and flexible financial products to Main Street businesses across the United States.

"Performance Trust has opened up an entirely new market for Idea Financial through their deep relationships with smaller community banks," said Larry Bassuk, Idea

Financial's

President and co-founder. "With this additional capital, we will continue our mission to be a premier provider of lines of credit for small businesses."

Justin Leto, Idea

Financial's

CEO and co-founder, added, "As the economy shows tremendous resilience and continues to grow, Idea Financial, along with Performance Trust, will be well-positioned to fuel that growth."

Prior to this partnership, Idea Financial provided lines of credit up to $250,000. The increase to $350,000 allows the company to better serve the needs of growing small businesses requiring larger capital infusions.

Performance Trust Capital Partners,

a

full-service investment bank focused on community depository institutions, facilitated this deal

by leveraging its relationships with community banks

and

aggregating

the capital necessary to provide this substantial warehouse facility

-

a task typically requiring significant capital from super-regional or national banks.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Idea

Financial's

growth trajectory and reinforces its commitment to supporting small businesses across the nation.

About Idea Financial

Idea Financial is

the

leading non-bank provider of small business lines of credit in the United States. The company offers financial solutions to high-quality, established businesses needing funds to drive growth. To date, Idea Financial has funded thousands of American small businesses with hundreds of millions of dollars in loans, helping businesses #ChargeForward. For more information, visit

ideafinancial.

About Performance Trust Capital Partners

Performance Trust Capital Partners is

a

full-service investment bank focused on community depository institutions. Their innovative approach enables syndication opportunities among community bank partners, allowing for the creation of significant facilities to support small business lenders. For more information, visit

performancetrust.

SOURCE Idea Financial

