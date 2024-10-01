Shares Of Healthcare Company Rise Following Product Availability Announcement

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Texas-based %Healthcare company is dominating Tuesday’s session after the company announced its oral semaglutide branded as “Slim” is now available on their website. As weight loss/appetite-curbing drugs become increasingly popular, it’s not wonder traders were quick to react to the news.

Shares of %Mangoceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: $MGRX) quickly rose to $0.5106/share (+116.36%) at the early session high. Though the price came off a bit, this move could be an indication of things to come for this micro cap.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.