Iran Launches Massive Missile Attack On Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said their Aerospace Force (IRGC-ASF) has launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at dozens of "important security targets" in the Israeli entity on Tuesday.

Details of the targeted sites and the results of the attack will be available later on, according to a statement aired by the Iranian state TV station.

The IRGC statement warned that any military reaction from the Israeli occupation forces would be met with "more destructive attacks."

Today's missile attack followed a period of self-restraint in the wake of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the escalation of killings in Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and the most recent assassinations in Beirut of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and the IRGC Deputy Commander of Operations Brig.-Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan, the statement added. (end)

mw









