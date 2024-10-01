PROCTER & GAMBLE BRINGS RELIEF TO RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE HELENE IN FLORIDA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Residents Can Access On-Site Showers and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services at the Walmart in Perry, FL and St. Petersburg, FL PERRY, Fla. and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Families, individuals, and responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products, laundry and shower services in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Helene in Florida.



WHAT: P&G Disaster Relief is activating to support recovery efforts in Perry, FL and St. Petersburg, FL, in collaboration with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization.





A Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, will provide free, full-service laundry to affected residents and responders. People can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried, and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted, except for heavy bedding.





Shower trailers will be also available to provide residents with hot showers. The shower trailer has five private bathroom/shower units, one of which is ADA-compliant, and a Pampers diaper changing station. Individual personal care products, including shampoo, conditioner and body wash from P&G brands such as Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Olay and Old Spice, and freshly laundered towels will be available for use on-site. All units are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following each use.







In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute

free personal care kits with everyday essentials and cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly in impacted neighborhoods.*



WHY: Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida late last Thursday before heading into Georgia and affecting several states across the east coast.

The death toll from the storm continues to climb and has left a widespread loss of homes and property across the southeastern U.S., largely caused by devastating floods.





P&G, Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries are working together to continue their commitment to help restore a sense of normalcy to communities most impacted by major disasters. Together, they assist people in need of clean laundry, showers and personal care items in communities recovering from major disasters. These services are free and available to local families and first responders while supplies last.



WHERE: Beginning

on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 , the team will collect laundry at the below locations and time until daily capacity has been reached. The deployed disaster relief vehicle will also provide shower and bathroom services.





Walmart at 3501 34th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711.





Perry, FL: 1900 S Jefferson St, Perry, FL 32348





9am – 5pm CDT

(or until daily capacity is reached)



Additionally, the team will be distributing personal care kits, home care and cleaning supplies directly to homes in affected areas.



For

the most up-to-date information, please visit Tide's social channels:



Tide:

X account: @Tide

and Instagram: @tidelaundry

* Personal care kits contain products from P&G brands such as Always, Crest, Ivory, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Safeguard, Secret, Tampax, and Venus.

Home and cleaning product brands include Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer, Tide and Zevo.



ABOUT

P&G:

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at /news

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has benefitted over 90,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

For

more information, please visit Tide's X account: @Tide

and Instagram: @tidelaundry .

As a key component of Tide Ambition 2030, Tide has committed to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change. Learn more at .



About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By focusing where the business has unique strengths, Walmart works to tackle key social and environmental issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change. Walmart has stores in 19 countries, employs more than 2 million associates and does business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people. Walmart is helping people live better by supporting programs to accelerate upward job mobility for frontline workers, advance equity, address hunger, build inclusive economic opportunity for people in

supply chains, protect and restore nature, reduce waste and emissions, and build strong communities where Walmart operates. To learn more, visit or connect on X @Walmartorg.

ABOUT MATTHEW 25: MINISTRIES Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 20,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to the poorest of the poor and disaster victims. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 25,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is included on Forbes' 2023 list of America's Top 100 Charities, is a 4-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator and has earned a Platinum-Level Candid Exchange seal. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards." For more information, contact Michelle Jones [email protected] at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256, or visit .



Media Inquiries for P&G and Tide: Monica Almeida,

[email protected]

Media Inquiries for Walmart: Contact media relations

SOURCE Procter & Gamble Company

