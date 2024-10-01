Grenke Successfully Concludes Share Buyback Program
Date
10/1/2024 2:15:19 PM
|
EQS-News: grenke AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
grenke successfully concludes share buyback program
01.10.2024 / 19:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
grenke successfully concludes share
buyback program
A total of 4.98% of the outstanding capital repurchased (2,317,695 shares)
Baden-Baden, October 1, 2024: grenke AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, has successfully concluded the share buyback program it launched in February 2024. In the past 33 weeks, the company has repurchased a total of 2,317,695 shares at an average price of EUR 23.92 per share, which corresponds to 4.98% of the outstanding capital.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by grenke AG, exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). The company's own shares purchased under the share buyback program can be used for all legally permissible purposes.
Further information on the share buyback program can be found at:
Further information is available from
Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
+49 171 2020300
...
Investor contact
Team Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
+49 7221 5007 8611
...
About grenke
The grenke Group (grenke) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, grenke's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of grenke's activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,200 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. grenke shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
01.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| grenke AG
|
| Neuer Markt 2
|
| 76532 Baden-Baden
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)7221 50 07 8611
| Fax:
| +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A161N30
| WKN:
| A161N3
| Indices:
| SDAX
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2000011
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN01102024004691010666ID1108735971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.