Tinygemsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Signs LOI To Acquire Renowned LA Cooking School

Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) , an Acquisition and development holding company, has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) outlining the acquisition of Stratford Education Group Inc., which is known as the Los Angeles Cooking School. The school is widely recognized for its culinary training and education programs with planned classes that will also include state-of-the-art training for hospitality and foodservice operators wanting to leverage robotics and automation solutions. Nightfood plans to establish the Los Angeles Cooking School as the world-class leader in integration of food preparation automation, robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”).
“The acquisition of the Los Angeles Cooking School marks an important milestone in our growth strategy,” said Nightfood Holdings CEO Sonny Wang in the press release.“We see tremendous leverage in pioneering a platform where culinary education meets the future in automation technology. By making it easier to integrate automation, AI and robotics, we will empower food entrepreneurs to launch and scale the technology needed to survive and thrive in the marketplace of the future.”
About Nightfood Holdings Inc.
Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Through its subsidiary, Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings,
Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across restaurants, food-service operations and hospitality on a Robotics-as-a-Service model. For more information about the company, visit the company's website at
