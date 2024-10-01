Finance Ministry Reaffirms Commitment To Fiscal Discipline Amid Economic Reforms

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Yasser Sobhi, Deputy of Finance for Policies, has reiterated the government's dedication to fiscal discipline as part of a comprehensive economic reform program. Speaking at a organized by the Egyptian-Lebanese Businessmen Association, Sobhi emphasized the coordinated efforts across fiscal, monetary, investment, and trade policies aimed at ensuring financial and economic stability.

Sobhi highlighted the government's objective to enhance productivity within the Egyptian economy, striving for sustainable growth without triggering inflation. He underscored the importance of encouraging the private sector to expand production and exports, thereby boosting the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy.

Sherif El-Kilany, Deputy Minister of Finance for Tax Policies, introduced a new tax facilitation package, marking a fresh start in building a genuine partnership with the business community. El-Kilany noted that the government is committed to improving the quality of tax services across various regions and offices, addressing challenges with a sustainable and practical approach to ease the burden on taxpayers.

El-Kilany also pointed out that the tax reforms stimulate small businesses, startups, and entrepreneurship, enabling them to grow and become more competitive. The reforms aim to integrate the informal economy into the formal sector. He stressed the importance of effectively implementing these measures before advancing to further stages of development and reform, which will benefit the broader tax community.



