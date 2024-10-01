Breakout Horror Thriller By Canadian Author Alex M. Wolf

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"If you don't Love my Thriller, you get your money back...Guarantee!"

A KILLER THRILLER

"HE HAS NO MEMORY. THEY'RE HUNTING HIM. HE HAS THEY'RE SECRET!" Breakout horror and sci-fi suspense thriller comes with a money-back guarantee.

- Alex M. Wolf

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BlackSheep Press Corp. today announced the publication of the sci-fi suspense thriller The Parallax Factor, written by Canadian screenwriter Alex M. Wolf. This breakout horror novel follows an amnesiac prisoner, accused of horrific, brutal murders, who forces the survivors of a crashed airliner to trek through the wilderness to a small town on the U.S./Canadian border and his possible freedom. Unknown forces are after the criminal, who harbors in his psyche a secret, that if uncovered would decimate sinister, covert plans. These forces will stop at nothing, including mass murder to protect their secret...The hunt is on!

The author and publisher are taking the unusual step of offering readers a money-back guarantee on the book.“I'm so sure that readers will Love The Parallax Factor, that if readers don't think The Parallax Factor is one of the Best Thrillers you've ever read, simply take it back to the bookstore or online and get a hundred percent of your money back, guaranteed, no questions asked!” said Wolf.

The Parallax Factor is the first book in Wolf's Parallax Trilogy. The hardcover and eBook will be in stores and online October 1, 2024. The paperback will follow on October 16th, with the audio version becoming available in November, just in time for Christmas. Special bonuses will include first look excerpts from Book II-The Culling. The audio version of The Parallax Factor will have the excerpts from Book II, plus an in-depth interview with creator and writer Alex M. Wolf and the amazing voice performers Elizabeth Plant and Daniel Wisniewski.

About BlackSheep Press Corp.

BlackSheep Press Corp. is a publisher of literary prose with over thirty years of experience in the written word. The publisher invites debut novelists to share their visions and works with the world. BlackSheep Press Corp. also has an interest in screenwriters who are anxious to make a mark in the ever-changing business of film.

