West Virginia Launches Statewide Paranormal Trail

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of spooky season, the West Virginia Department of today announced the launch of a statewide Paranormal Trail, designed to help spook-seekers discover the state's most spine-chilling sites. An accompanying digital passport allows visitors to check in at haunted locations, earning points and unlocking exciting prizes along the way.

"Recent trends have shown us that travelers are increasingly interested in spooky and unique destinations," said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. "West Virginia has quite a few spots with haunted histories, so we created the Paranormal Trail to tap into the thriving market for themed tours and attractions. Whether learning about local legends or touring notoriously haunted attractions, it appeals to travelers interested in spooky sightings, mystery, and local lore."

To experience the haunts of West Virginia and uncover chilling tales, travelers can register to participate in The West Virginia Paranormal Trail online and instantly receive the digital passport via email or text. As exploration is underway, visitors check in to spooky spots around the state to earn points and unlock exclusive Paranormal Trail prizes – including an official sticker, beanie, and limited-edition print by West Virginia artist Liz Pavlovic.

Navigate to wvtourism/paranormal .Register to get your West Virginia Paranormal Trail Passport by filling out your contact information.After signing up, the digital passport for the Paranormal Trail will be delivered to your phone via text or to the email provided.Explore the haunts of West Virginia! Open the passport on your phone, scroll to find the location you're visiting and check in to mark it off your list.

From local legends to historic haunts, the trail highlights 14 eerie landmarks across West Virginia.



The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum , with its Gothic architecture and dark history, is a popular destination for paranormal enthusiasts wanting to experience the chilling atmosphere firsthand. The site has been featured on SyFy's Ghost Hunters and the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures.

Haunted by the spirits of those who perished there, Lake Shawnee Abandoned Amusement Park delivers an eerie experience in a desolate, forgotten setting.

Known for ongoing paranormal activity, the West Virginia Penitentiary offers a somber exploration of its haunted history. The penitentiary has even been featured in TIME Magazine.

As the first ghost tour in America, this tour is rooted in Harpers Ferry's haunted history. The Ghost Tour of Harpers Ferry is a spine-tingling journey uncovering unearthly tales of the town's former residents.

Dedicated to the legend of the Mothman, the Mothman Museum offers a glimpse into the sinister sightings near the "TNT Area."

As one of the oldest hotels in the state, the Blennerhassett Hotel has its share of ghost stories, with hallways said to be haunted by ghostly children playing tag and men in top hats.

Rumored to be a hotspot for paranormal activity, Hotel Morgan is a boutique hotel that blends luxury with history - and perhaps a few hauntings.

Dedicated to the infamous 1952 sighting, the Flatwoods Monster Museum offers a comprehensive look into this eerie event and other paranormal phenomena in West Virginia.

With its ominous atmosphere and reported paranormal activity, the Old Hospital on College Hill attracts ghost hunters from far and wide. The site was even featured on the Travel Channel's Destination Fear.

Haunted by the apparition of "The Colonel," a Civil War officer with a long beard, the Historic Glen Ferris Inn provides a unique and memorable experience.

Led by experienced tour guides, the Shepherdstown Mystery Walk is a unique and immersive journey through Shepherdstown's most haunted historical sites.

The Haunted Haymond delivers a frightening adventure with spooky scenes and creepy characters. This 130-year-old house provides a petrifying experience for thrill-seekers of all ages.

A chilling relic of the B&O Railroad era, the Flinderation Tunnel is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of its builders, attracting paranormal enthusiasts to uncover its eerie history. Along the Elk River Trail between Ivydale and Duck, you'll find a 10.5-foot, 1,800-pound Bigfoot looming in front of you. This towering figure was crafted by students in Clay County.

For more information on West Virginia's Paranormal Trail or to register for a digital passport, please visit wvtourism/paranormal .

To access images of the stops along the Paranormal Trail and prizes, click here .

About the West Virginia Department of Tourism

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America's newest national park, 36 state parks, nine state forests and three rail trails. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes. For more information about West Virginia, visit WVtourism and start planning your trip today.

