Angry Orchard’S New Hide & Shriek Prank Pack Swaps Hard Cider For Screams

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A trick that looks like a treat, Angry Orchard is giving drinkers the ultimate reason to prank unsuspecting friends this Halloween season.

WALDEN, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 1, 2024 - Historically, Halloween has been rooted in mischief, with“treats” later introduced to help sweeten the deal. Angry Orchard ® , the nation's leading hard cider maker1, is taking the holiday back to its knotty roots and helping drinkers prank their friends with a trick that looks like a treat - the Hide & Shriek Prank Pack...EEK!

Each limited-edition Hide & Shriek can is disguised as a seemingly classic Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, but subtle Halloween hints reveal that it's anything but ordinary. Drinkers can place the pack in the fridge or cooler during their Halloween festivities, and those who crack open a can for their much anticipated first sip will instead receive a startling surprise - the angriest blood-curdling scream.

“Halloween is rooted in treats, tricks, and permission to be playfully unfiltered,” said Matt Withington, Senior Director of Marketing, Angry Orchard.“With the Hide & Shriek Prank Pack, we channeled the true spirit of the season to encourage drinkers to take a bite out of their rebellious, prankster side in the name of Halloween fun and can't wait for fans to experience Angry Orchard in a new, unsuspecting way.”

Available now, drinkers can get their hands on a Hide & Shriek Prank Pack, while supplies last, through the Angry Orchard Store for $10.31 per 6-pack.

Don't worry - the last thing drinkers need to be afraid of is these packs selling out! To make sure everyone can get their hands on these screaming cans, Angry Orchard will be releasing them in multiple drops leading up to Halloween. Follow along to find out when the next drop is via Instagram @AngryOrchard.

When the fun is over and everyone's had their laughs, drinkers can pair the Hide & Shriek Prank Pack with a can of Crisp Apple or any of Angry Orchard's seasonal ciders. Ideal for epic Halloween bashes or simply kicking back around the campfire, the Fireside Mix Pack is the go-to choice for embracing apple this season.



Crisp Apple: A fan favorite, dive into the taste of bright, crisp apple flavor for the perfect balance of sweetness and bright acidity.

Baked Apple Pie Style : Featuring the flavor of juicy apples complimented by notes of nutmeg and creamy vanilla ice cream, this cider is like dessert in a can.

Cinnful Apple® : With the classic apple flavor spiced up with a fiery kick of cinnamon, Cinnful Apple embodies the flavors of fall. Green Apple : The tart freshness of green apple is paired with bright hints of honeydew melon and kiwi to deliver a balanced flavor profile.

For more information on where to find Angry Orchard, please visit AngryOrchard.com. Follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

* The Hide & Shriek Prank Pack is intended as entertainment only. Cans within the pack contain no alcohol or other consumable content. INTENDED FOR ADULTS OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE.

The leading cider across the country1, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit

1Source: Circana MULO + Conv; L52WE 09/04/2023

Attachment

Angry Orchard Hide & Shriek Prank Pack

CONTACT: Kasey Barrow Angry Orchard Hard Cider 4439455355 ...