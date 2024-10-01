Global Advanced Process Control Market Overview Andstatistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The advanced process control market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.57 billion in 2023 to $20.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of industrial automation, focus on energy efficiency, industry regulations and standards, increasing complexity in industrial processes, cost reduction and operational efficiency.

The advanced process control market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $30.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for real-time process monitoring and control, cybersecurity concerns and solutions, emphasis on predictive maintenance, customization and scalability, demand for energy efficiency.

The rising demand for automation solutions is expected to boost the growth of the advanced process control market going forward. Automation refers to the technology that uses less human assistance to complete tasks. Process Automation Systems (PAS) are used by industry leaders to minimize complexity, particularly advanced process control (APC) systems, which result in higher efficiency, less operator participation, and increased profits in a continuously changing environment. APC is a process automation system update that offers increased value. Hence, the rising demand for automation solutions will boost the advanced process control market.

Key players in the market include Schneider Electric, Siemens, General Electric, Aspen Technology Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Yokogawa India Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Azbil Corporation., MAVERICK Technologies LLC, SGS SA, Metso Outotec, MineserGmbH, Cisco, NovaTech LLC, Applied Materials Inc., Dassault Systèmes, SAP SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Wonderware (Aveva Group), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Toshiba Corporation, Andritz AG, Norsk Hydro ASA, Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC, OMRON Corporation, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Linde PLC, Schlumberger Limited.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing advanced AI solutions, such as AI-enabled autonomous well control solutions, for enhanced oil production. An AI-enabled autonomous well control solution refers to a sophisticated system that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to enable autonomous and real-time control of wells in the oil and gas industry.

1) By Revenue Source: Software, Services

2) By Type: Advanced Regulatory Control, Multivariable Model Predictive Control, Inferential Control, Sequential Control And Compressor Control

3) By End-Use: Oil And Gas, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Energy And Power, Chemicals, Other End-Uses

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Advanced process control refers to model-based software that controls how a process operates. It is used to improve the performance of control over processes that contribute to production.

