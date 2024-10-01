Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation & Strategy Directives Offer Students Psychometric Tools For Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has announced a strategic partnership with Strategy Directives, a leading EdTech consultancy and the developer of the“Maharatkom” psychometric assessments. This collaboration will guide students in the Takween Al Ghurair program in selecting academic majors that align with their strengths and interests, ultimately fostering their academic and professional growth.The Takween Al Ghurair program, launched by AGF in cooperation with Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), is designed to engage young participants in meaningful dialogue, enhance their skills, and empower them to shape a better future. Through this partnership, students enrolled in the program will gain access to innovative tools that help them identify academic paths best suited to their abilities and align with the demands of today's workforce.“Maharatkom”, a web-based psychometric assessment tool developed by Strategy Directives, uses artificial intelligence and situational judgment testing to evaluate key behavioral skills and personality traits. The resulting reports provide students with a personalized roadmap for their academic journey, matching their strengths and interests to recommended majors. This data-driven approach also equips educators with insights to better support student growth and align educational experiences with the UAE's“Principles of the 50”, which emphasize the need to preparie a future-ready workforce.Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO at AGF, said:“Our partnership with Strategy Directives goes beyond traditional education programs; it leverages AI to equip students with the tools and insights needed to make informed decisions about their futures. As the job market continues to evolve, it's key that students enter the workforce with a clear understanding of their strengths and how they align with the future needs of the country. This AI-driven approach prepares them for success and supports the UAE's vision of building a diversified, knowledge-based economy.”Khairy Abuljebain, Managing Director of Strategy Directives, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are honored to collaborate with a visionary organization like Al Ghurair Foundation. Together, we will empower Takween Al Ghurair program students with valuable insights that will guide them in choosing the right academic majors, ultimately supporting their academic success. This strategic partnership will also provide educators and stakeholders with the tools they need to better understand the student body and offer key career guidance, aligning with the UAE's vision for an advanced and forward-looking education system that prepares a skilled and productive workforce for the future."-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), established in 2015, is the largest private philanthropy dedicated to education in the Arab region. AGF is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality educational programs. Through various initiatives and strategic partnerships, AGF equips the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the sustainable development of the region. To date, AGF has positively impacted over 130,000 Emirati and Arab youth, fostering their growth and contributions to the region's development.About Strategy Directives:Strategy Directives is an EdTech consultancy that specializes in developing innovative solutions for educational and professional development. Their flagship product,“Maharatkom,” is a psychometric assessment tool designed to help students, job seekers, and professionals identify their strengths and align them with academic and career opportunities.The official website of Maharatkom Website: maharatkom

