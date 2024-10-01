Artprize 2024 Winners Announced After Massive Voter Turnout For Annual Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtPrize capped off its annual competition by awarding nearly $400,000 in prize money to artists from around the world and across various mediums. ArtPrize 2024 marked a huge uptick in public participation and enthusiasm, as over 93,000 votes were cast across fourteen days. The public vote grand prize winner of the night was John Katerberg of Jenison, whose entry, Dynamic Sunset , at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum earned the Public Vote Grand Prize and $125,000 in earnings.

Another major prize bestowed this evening was the $50,000 Juried Grand Prize, where a cadre of expert jurors from within the fields of art and design selected what entry they determined to be the best in show. Winning this year's award was The Trauma Project , a collaborative entry by artists from the Grand Rapids area at 106 Gallery.

Below is a full list of the night's winners, including those selected by a cadre of expert jurors from within the fields of art and design.

Public Awards

2D:

Robert VanZee, The Prophets , DeVos Place Convention Center

3D:

Bruce Gorsline, Tut's Tomb , DeVos Place Convention Center

Installation:

Shirin Abedinirad, Reflective Journey , Lookout Park

New Media:

Bruce Holwerda, Too Much Information , DeVos Convention Center

Time-Based:

Endlesswell, My Poem Your Topic , DeVos Convention Center

Public Grand Award:

John Katerberg, Dynamic Sunset, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

Juried Awards

2D:

Jon Harris, Remember Who You Are , DeVos Place Convention Center

3D:

H. Highwater, Old Stories , The Atrium At Uccello's Downtown

Installation:

Samuelle Green, Marshmallow Polypore Variant , Kendall College of Art and Design

New Media: Stafford Smith, Me So Calgon , Kendall College of Art and Design

Time-Based:

Endlesswill, My Poem Your Topic , DeVos Place Convention Center

Design:

Common Object Studio, Understory , ArtPrize Clubhouse

Juried Grand Award: Trauma Project , 106 Gallery

Visibility Awards

Pat ApPaul, Sovereign , En Vivo Church

Ruth Crowe, The Journal Project , The Morton

Isabel Dowell, What Does It Mean To Be Queer , ArtRat Gallery

TheArtSchoolDropout, 456: Reflection on Fatherhood , MUSE GR

Chris

Pappan, Fragments of Anima 1 & 2 (diptych) , Fountain Street Church

Venue Awards

ArtRat Gallery

En Vivo Church

Artist To Artist Award

Andrés Bustamante, Palabras De Esperanza - Words of Hope , ArtPrize Clubhouse

Community Awards

GRAAAMF Awards

Oalliyah Hornes, Burningbush , Cornerstone Church

Dani, Core , DeVos Place Convention Center

Asian Art Award

Tatsuki Hakoyama, Feel the Need to Breathe on My Own , Fountain Street Church

Artista Latino Award

Teresa Dunn, A Long Line of Women , Kendall College of Art and Design

ArtPrize 2024 continues through Saturday, offering the public a final opportunity to view these celebrated works on display throughout Grand Rapids. And both artists and art fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for next year, when ArtPrize returns from September 19 to October 4, 2025.

