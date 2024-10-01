Artprize 2024 Winners Announced After Massive Voter Turnout For Annual Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtPrize capped off its annual competition by awarding nearly $400,000 in prize money to artists from around the world and across various mediums. ArtPrize 2024 marked a huge uptick in public participation and enthusiasm, as over 93,000 votes were cast across fourteen days. The public vote grand prize winner of the night was John Katerberg of Jenison, whose entry, Dynamic Sunset , at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum earned the Public Vote Grand Prize and $125,000 in earnings.
Dynamic Sunset
Trauma Project
Another major prize bestowed this evening was the $50,000 Juried Grand Prize, where a cadre of expert jurors from within the fields of art and design selected what entry they determined to be the best in show. Winning this year's award was The Trauma Project , a collaborative entry by artists from the Grand Rapids area at 106 Gallery.
Below is a full list of the night's winners, including those selected by a cadre of expert jurors from within the fields of art and design.
Public Awards
2D:
Robert VanZee, The Prophets , DeVos Place Convention Center
3D:
Bruce Gorsline, Tut's Tomb , DeVos Place Convention Center
Installation:
Shirin Abedinirad, Reflective Journey , Lookout Park
New Media:
Bruce Holwerda, Too Much Information , DeVos Convention Center
Time-Based:
Endlesswell, My Poem Your Topic , DeVos Convention Center
Public Grand Award:
John Katerberg, Dynamic Sunset, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
Juried Awards
2D:
Jon Harris, Remember Who You Are , DeVos Place Convention Center
3D:
H. Highwater, Old Stories , The Atrium At Uccello's Downtown
Installation:
Samuelle Green, Marshmallow Polypore Variant , Kendall College of Art and Design
New Media: Stafford Smith, Me So Calgon , Kendall College of Art and Design
Time-Based:
Endlesswill, My Poem Your Topic , DeVos Place Convention Center
Design:
Common Object Studio, Understory , ArtPrize Clubhouse
Juried Grand Award: Trauma Project , 106 Gallery
Visibility Awards
Pat ApPaul, Sovereign , En Vivo Church
Ruth Crowe, The Journal Project , The Morton
Isabel Dowell, What Does It Mean To Be Queer , ArtRat Gallery
TheArtSchoolDropout, 456: Reflection on Fatherhood , MUSE GR
Chris
Pappan, Fragments of Anima 1 & 2 (diptych) , Fountain Street Church
Venue Awards
ArtRat Gallery
En Vivo Church
Artist To Artist Award
Andrés Bustamante, Palabras De Esperanza - Words of Hope , ArtPrize Clubhouse
Community Awards
GRAAAMF Awards
Oalliyah Hornes, Burningbush , Cornerstone Church
Dani, Core , DeVos Place Convention Center
Asian Art Award
Tatsuki Hakoyama, Feel the Need to Breathe on My Own , Fountain Street Church
Artista Latino Award
Teresa Dunn, A Long Line of Women , Kendall College of Art and Design
ArtPrize 2024 continues through Saturday, offering the public a final opportunity to view these celebrated works on display throughout Grand Rapids. And both artists and art fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for next year, when ArtPrize returns from September 19 to October 4, 2025.
