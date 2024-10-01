Bhopal’S Raja Bhoj Airport Starts 24X7 Fight Service

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 1 (IANS) In a significant development for Madhya Pradesh, Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal will now operate flight services 24x7. The commencement of services began from Tuesday onward, Director of Raja Bhoj Airport, Ramji Awasthi said.

Awasthi said the development came as a significant step towards enhancing connectivity, providing a seamless experience and supporting the growth of regional as well as national Air traffic.

"This will provide flexibility to Airlines, non-scheduled operators, medical flights and general for efficient planning of aircraft operations. Airlines can also plan bases at Bhopal Airport. This will also enable effective use of Airport Infrastructure and resources," he added.

Bhopal Airport has 220 scheduled flights weekly connecting to nine domestic destinations for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Lucknow.

Additionally, there is a huge demand for flight connectivity to other cities of India like Pune, Goa, Kolkata, Chennai, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Jammu, Srinagar, and Guwahati, said Awasthi.

With round-the-clock operations, the weekly scheduled movements in the winter season of 2024 are expected to be around 268 movements for Bhopal Airport.

"Following the latest schedule, Indigo Airlines will also be starting direct flights on the Pune-Bhopal-Pune route from October 27, 2024, and the airline has started bookings for the same," he said.

Extending operational hours will allow more flights to land and take off, thereby improving connectivity, especially for flights of long-haul routes.

Day-night flight operations will attract more airlines and routes, making Bhopal Airport a more prominent hub. "Travelers will have more flexible flight options, making travel easier and more convenient. This will enhance passenger satisfaction and attract more travellers to Bhopal," Awasthi added.

It is expected that with more flights and passengers, local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and transportation services will likely see increased demand. Round-the-clock operations will make this city more accessible to tourists, especially those from different time zones, contributing to the growth of the tourism sector.