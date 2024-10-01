Theatre Figures Discuss Acting Mastery In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The project "Theatre: From Generation to Generation," organised by the Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodical and Qualification Centre for Culture, continues to evolve, Azernews reports.

A thematic panel titled "Acting Mastery: Human Nature and Paradox" was held on the small stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.

The seminar participants honoured the memory of those who lost their lives in the 44-day Patriotic War with a minute of silence.

Acting Director of the Scientific-Methodical and Qualification Centre for Culture, a Doctor of Philosophical Sciences in the field of Arts Studies Vugar Humbatov, welcomed the guests, paying tribute to the martyrs and wishing good health to the war veterans.

He conveyed his gratitude to the seminar participants, emphasising the particular importance of this project in enhancing cultural understanding and promoting theatrical arts.

The guest for the panel, moderated by theatre critic Daglar Yusuf, was People's Artist Nurauddin Mehthikhanli, a leading actor of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.

In his discussion with the youth, he provided insight into the paradoxical nature of acting, which is built upon the contrast between human nature and culture.

He explored the theoretical and practical foundations of acting, the psychology of creativity among actors, as well as the traditions and modern currents of theatre.

During his speech, N. Mehthikhanli highlighted the paradoxical nature of acting based on the contrast between human nature and culture.

He spoke to the youth about theoretical and practical foundations, the creative psychology of the actor, traditions, modernity, and new creative trends.

In his speech, N. Mehdikhanli emphasised that the theatre will live forever as long as there are talented and dedicated youth

"Theatre will live eternally as long as there is talented and dedicated youth," he said.

The seminar focuses on promoting the development of theatrical arts in Azerbaijan by creating a platform for sharing ideas and exchanging experiences across generations.

This initiative aims to apply modern international trends in the theatre, increase interest in this art form, and engage young individuals in shaping an active creative environment.

As part of the seminars "Theatre: From Generation to Generation", plans are underway to organise interactive meetings with theatre artists.

Noteworthy, Azerbaijan has a rich and diverse cultural heritage, and one of its most significant contributions to the world of performing arts is its professional national theatre.

The history of Azerbaijani theatre dates back to the late 19th century, when the first professional national theatre was established in Baku.

The National Theatre was created in the 1870s at the initiative of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Axundov.

Adventures of the Lankaran Khanate Vizier was the first dramatic work played on the stage of the Azerbaijani theatre. Its premiere took place on March 10, 1873, at the initiative of Azerbaijani print media founder Hasan-bay Zardabi and dramatist and public figure Najaf-bay Vazirov.

During the 1960s, the Azerbaijani theatre art entered a transformative phase with the staging of William Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra." This era saw the emergence of talented young playwrights who made significant contributions to the theatre's repertoire.

In the 1980s, the national theatre experienced a period of remarkable artistic development. This era witnessed significant advancements in terms of stylistic and genre diversity, contributing to the theatre's overall artistic growth.



Starting in the 1990s, Azerbaijani theatres demonstrated plays by modern and classic Azerbaijani writers, as well as works by Russian and international dramatists. This era marked a broadening of the theatre's repertoire.

Over these years, the theatres in the country have produced a wide range of theatrical works that have gained wide recognition.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr