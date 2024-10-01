Theatre Figures Discuss Acting Mastery In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The project "Theatre: From Generation to Generation," organised
by the Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodical and Qualification
Centre for Culture, continues to evolve, Azernews
reports.
A thematic seminar panel titled "Acting Mastery: Human Nature
and Paradox" was held on the small stage of the Azerbaijan State
Academic National Drama Theatre.
The seminar participants honoured the memory of those who lost
their lives in the 44-day Patriotic War with a minute of
silence.
Acting Director of the Scientific-Methodical and Qualification
Centre for Culture, a Doctor of Philosophical Sciences in the field
of Arts Studies Vugar Humbatov, welcomed the guests, paying tribute
to the martyrs and wishing good health to the war veterans.
He conveyed his gratitude to the seminar participants,
emphasising the particular importance of this project in enhancing
cultural understanding and promoting theatrical arts.
The guest for the panel, moderated by theatre critic Daglar
Yusuf, was People's Artist Nurauddin Mehthikhanli, a leading actor
of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.
In his discussion with the youth, he provided insight into the
paradoxical nature of acting, which is built upon the contrast
between human nature and culture.
He explored the theoretical and practical foundations of acting,
the psychology of creativity among actors, as well as the
traditions and modern currents of theatre.
During his speech, N. Mehthikhanli highlighted the paradoxical
nature of acting based on the contrast between human nature and
culture.
He spoke to the youth about theoretical and practical
foundations, the creative psychology of the actor, traditions,
modernity, and new creative trends.
In his speech, N. Mehdikhanli emphasised that the theatre will
live forever as long as there are talented and dedicated youth
"Theatre will live eternally as long as there is talented and
dedicated youth," he said.
The seminar focuses on promoting the development of theatrical
arts in Azerbaijan by creating a platform for sharing ideas and
exchanging experiences across generations.
This initiative aims to apply modern international trends in the
theatre, increase interest in this art form, and engage young
individuals in shaping an active creative environment.
As part of the seminars "Theatre: From Generation to
Generation", plans are underway to organise interactive meetings
with theatre artists.
Noteworthy, Azerbaijan has a rich and diverse cultural heritage,
and one of its most significant contributions to the world of
performing arts is its professional national theatre.
The history of Azerbaijani theatre dates back to the late 19th
century, when the first professional national theatre was
established in Baku.
The National Theatre was created in the 1870s at the initiative
of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Axundov.
Adventures of the Lankaran Khanate Vizier was the first dramatic
work played on the stage of the Azerbaijani theatre. Its premiere
took place on March 10, 1873, at the initiative of Azerbaijani
print media founder Hasan-bay Zardabi and dramatist and public
figure Najaf-bay Vazirov.
During the 1960s, the Azerbaijani theatre art entered a
transformative phase with the staging of William Shakespeare's
"Antony and Cleopatra." This era saw the emergence of talented
young playwrights who made significant contributions to the
theatre's repertoire.
In the 1980s, the national theatre experienced a period of
remarkable artistic development. This era witnessed significant
advancements in terms of stylistic and genre diversity,
contributing to the theatre's overall artistic growth.
Starting in the 1990s, Azerbaijani theatres demonstrated plays by
modern and classic Azerbaijani writers, as well as works by Russian
and international dramatists. This era marked a broadening of the
theatre's repertoire.
Over these years, the theatres in the country have produced a
wide range of theatrical works that have gained wide
recognition.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108735128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.