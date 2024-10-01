Egypt Launches Program For Migrants, Refugees With UN, EU

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The of Egypt announced on Tuesday, in collaboration with the United Nations and the European Union, that it is launching a Joint UN Program implemented by UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF and WHO under the framework of the Joint for Migrants and Refugees.

In a press release, the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs said, "Despite the increasing needs following the influx from Sudan since April 2023, Egypt continues its efforts to provide essential services, including and education, to the refugees and migrants in vulnerable situations.

"In a spirit of solidarity and responsibility sharing, the program, supported by a EUR 12.2 million (about USD 13.5 million) grant from the European Union, is acknowledging these efforts and will partner with the Government to address basic health and education needs and enhance resilience and protection for the less advantaged migrants, refugees and asylum seekers living in Egypt, as well as their host communities," it noted.

The program builds on the recommendation of the Common Situational Analysis on Education and Health for Migrants and Refugees carried out in 2022. It will ensure that key protection services remain available to the most vulnerable. It will also benefit the host communities in selected areas.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Multilateral Affairs and International Security Ambassador Amr Al-Jowaily highlighted Egypt's long-standing role in hosting large numbers of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. "Egypt adopts a comprehensive approach that allows for the integration of migrants and refugees into the Egyptian society through a no-camp policy, and providing basic services," he said.

On her part, UN Resident Coordinator Office in Egypt Elena Panova stressed the significance of sharing the responsibility in upholding the rights of migrants and refugees.

"As one of the primary host countries in the region, Egypt stands at a crossroads in its response, facing unprecedented challenges brought on by global displacement. The responsibility of caring for and safeguarding people on the move cannot rest solely on the shoulders of Egypt; it demands a collective response from the international community and national partners."

Moreover, Head of the European Union Delegation to Egypt Ambassador Christian Berger emphasized on the EU's ongoing support for Egypt's efforts to improve services to refugees, asylum seekers and migrants as well as to strengthen the resilience of host communities, in addition to exploring resettlement opportunities and safe and legal pathways to the European Union for refugees hosted in Egypt.

"This comes in accordance with the principle of burden and responsibility sharing as Berger mentioned while praising Egypt's long-lasting history of hosting significant numbers of migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, implementing an out-of-camp policy, and providing basic amenities," he said.

"Under the Strategic and Partnership between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the European Union, adopted in March 2024, the European Union and Egypt will continue to cooperate to support Egypt's efforts in hosting refugees and both sides are committed to the protection of the rights of migrants and refugees," he added. (end)

