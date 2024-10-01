Axtria Recognized In 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycletm For Life Science Commercial Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, has been recognized for six technologies in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Life Sciences (LS) Commercial Operations, 2024. This Hype Cycle tracks trends, maturity levels and adoption rates of key technologies, guiding CIOs in prioritizing strategy and investments.

"We're honored to have been recognized yet again for six technologies in the 2024 Gartner® Hype CycleTM

for Life Science Commercial Operations," said

Jaswinder "Jassi" Chadha, Axtria President and CEO.

"We believe this underscores our commitment to helping clients improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time in the most efficient and innovative ways. We're proud our innovations are helping life science companies complete the journey from data to insights to action."

Axtria was recognized in the following categories:

Augmented Analytics inLSPersonalization Engines inLSD&A Platforms in CommercialLSAI in Commercial OperationsSales Performance Management inLSAdvanced Decision Support for Sales

Axtria provides complimentary access to the full "Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2024" report, which can be found here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2024, Animesh Gandhi, 13 August 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally; Hype Cycle is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software , Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAxTM helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQTM helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQTM leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQTM turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAxTM and DataMAxTM for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We focus on improving healthcare outcomes for patients. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit

.

Connect with Axtria on:



LinkedIn:





Facebook:





X:



Instagram:



SOURCE Axtria, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED