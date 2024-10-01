Amir To Receive President Of Iran On Wednesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive tomorrow, October 2, at Lusail Palace, HE Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is on an official visit to the country.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the Iranian President will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, and the prospects for strengthening and developing them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.