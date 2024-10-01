Deputy Premier Russia possibly to ban shipment of important resources to West

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russian Deputy Prime Aleksandr Novak has indicated that the country might impose a ban on the export of strategically important resources to nations classified as unfriendly. This potential move comes as part of the government's broader strategy to counteract the impact of Western sanctions.



Speaking during Russian Energy Week, Novak stated that the proposed ban could encompass a "large list of products that are in high demand on global markets." Although he did not provide specific details on which products might be affected, there is considerable speculation that the list could include vital transition metals such as uranium, nickel, and titanium.



The deputy prime minister emphasized that the government is currently conducting a thorough analysis to evaluate the feasibility of these restrictions. The aim is to ensure that any limitations imposed do not adversely affect domestic industries. Novak reassured that the government is committed to developing its capabilities while navigating the challenges posed by international market dynamics. “There is a specific analysis of the situation on world markets and Russia’s opportunities. Relevant proposals will be prepared in the near future,” he noted.



This possibility of export restrictions was first hinted at by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month. During a government meeting, he urged officials to explore the potential advantages and disadvantages of capping exports of certain strategically significant commodities in response to Western sanctions. Putin remarked on Russia's current limitations in supplying a variety of goods but highlighted that the country still manages to export many products globally, inadvertently allowing both allies and adversaries to stockpile these resources.



“Maybe we should also think about certain restrictions,” the president suggested, specifically naming uranium, titanium, and nickel as commodities that could be subject to these measures.



As discussions continue, the implications of such export restrictions could have far-reaching effects on global markets, particularly in industries reliant on these crucial materials. The potential changes highlight Russia's strategic recalibrations in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape and its ongoing tensions with the West.

