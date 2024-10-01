Quicklogic Delivers Efpga IP Targeting TSMC N12etm Process In Record Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, today announced the successful delivery of eFPGA IP for TSMC's N12e 12nm process to a large multi-national customer, achieving delivery in record time-within three months from finalizing specifications to IP completion. This follows the announcement in March of this year, when QuickLogic secured the contract and began working closely with the customer to define the bespoke eFPGA IP that meets their specific requirements.

QuickLogic delivers custom eFPGA IP for TSMC's N12e process in record time. QuickLogic has successfully delivered custom eFPGA IP for TSMC's N12e 12nm process in just three months, showcasing their ability to meet demanding timelines. Designed for ultra-low-power SoCs in IoT markets, the IP enables fast adaptation to AI algorithms. QuickLogic's proprietary Australis IP Generator allows rapid customization across any foundry or node.

Continue Reading

This swift execution highlights

QuickLogic's ability to meet demanding timelines and provides confidence in its capacity to deliver tailored eFPGA IP solutions across various applications. The IP delivered for this contract is designed for a new ultra-low-power SoC targeting commercial and industrial IoT markets. With QuickLogic's eFPGA technology , the solution enables fast adaptation to evolving AI algorithms while delivering significant power and throughput advantages over traditional software solutions.

"Our commitment to accelerating development schedules is evident in this latest achievement," said Brian Faith,

QuickLogic CEO. "The combination of our decades of experience and our proprietary Australis IP Generator allows us to deliver custom IP solutions rapidly, targeting any foundry or fabrication node."

The delivered

IP is now available for further customization, ensuring that QuickLogic can meet a broad spectrum of customer requirements in various industries, with the flexibility to adapt to specific needs in a short timeframe.

About

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED