SANY Renewable Energy Showcases Green Innovation At Windenergy Hamburg, Emphasizing Low Carbon Commitment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 24th to 27th September, SANY (SANY RE) successfully showcased the comprehensive development of its latest product technologies at WindEnergy Hamburg 2024, a premier global event for the wind energy sector, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and green energy solutions.

SANY RE introduces new models at WindEnergy Hamburg.

SANY RE hosts ESG panel at WindEnergy Hamburg.

Visitors are exploring SANY RE's booth.

At the forefront of innovation, SANY RE introduced two newly launched SI-18580 and SI-17578 wind turbines, tailored

specifically for the European market.

These models are designed to enhance power output and operational stability while adhering to stringent European standards for materials and safety. Additionally, SANY RE offers tailored onshore wind energy solutions, from turbine selection to intelligent operational management, enhancing efficiency and reliability.

In a significant advancement, SANY RE proudly announced the establishment of the world's largest wind power testing center. Equipped with cutting-edge multi-dimensional test systems, this state-of-the-art facility can replicate extreme weather conditions and complex environments. By setting a new standard in quality control and testing efficiency, the center supports R&D efforts and the mass production of innovative products, solidifying SANY RE's position at the forefront of global wind power technology.

Further enhancing its technological leadership, SANY RE revealed that its new 140-meter hybrid tower, designed for its 10MW model on the 919 platform, has received design evaluation

conformity statement from TÜV NORD. This hybrid tower establishes new standards in structural design excellence and environmental sustainability, crucial for navigating the stringent regulatory landscapes of markets like Europe.

In addition to these advancements, SANY RE showcased its cutting-edge 131-meter blade, one of the longest in the onshore wind industry. This blade exemplifies SANY's commitment to innovation, featuring advanced aerodynamic designs and materials that enhance performance and durability. Notably, the integration of carbon fiber spar caps significantly improves stability, while a customized lightning protection system ensures operational safety. This comprehensive approach reinforces SANY RE's leadership in pushing the boundaries of wind power technology.

During WindEnergy Hamburg 2024, SANY RE also hosted an ESG panel on sustainable development,

bringing together industry representatives from GWEC and PwC to discuss recent strides in low-carbon sustainable development. Emphasizing a steadfast commitment to ESG principles, Paulo Fernando Soares, Managing Director for Europe, highlighted the company's dedication to technological innovation, community engagement and responsibility, as well as transparent governance structure in advancing sustainability efforts.

Adding to the suite of strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering global sustainability efforts was the release of the "Climate Action White Paper" by SANY RE. This strategic move underscores SANY RE's resolute drive to hasten the global transition to green energy. The white paper outlines crucial strategies for adapting to and mitigating climate change, highlighting SANY RE's dedication to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). It also details medium- to long-term commitments for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reinforcing SANY RE's dedication to achieving significant sustainability goals. By sharing these insights, SANY RE aims to inspire collaboration across the industry and drive impactful action towards a greener future.

SANY RE continues to be resolute in shaping the future of renewable energy through ongoing investments in technological excellence, international partnerships, and sustainable business practices. This dedication ensures that SANY RE remains at the forefront of the global push for a greener, more sustainable future for all.

