Azerbaijan, Kenya Expand Judicial Cooperation
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has received a
delegation headed by Director of the State Prosecutor's Office of
Kenya Renson Mulele Inqonqa, Azernews reports.
The meeting was organized in the framework of the 29th Annual
Conference of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP)
held in Baku.
Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev noted that cooperation with
Kenya within the Non-Aligned Movement has reached a high level and
highlighted the strong Political ties between the two
countries.
He emphasized the historical significance of holding the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in our country and pointed out
Kenya's substantial contribution to global efforts in addressing
climate issues.
Recalling the Kenyan delegation's first visit to Azerbaijan in
February of this year and the establishment of solid connections
among prosecutorial bodies, Kamran Aliyev discussed the importance
of experience exchange and bilateral visits of prosecutorial
staff.
Renson Mulele Inqonqa appreciated the reforms being implemented
in Azerbaijan's prosecutorial bodies and the existing relations
between the prosecutorial agencies of the two countries.
Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to
strengthen legal cooperation between our countries and to develop
the existing relations for further intensification in the
future.
The business trip of the delegation to Azerbaijan country
continues.
