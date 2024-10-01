Azerbaijan, Kenya Expand Judicial Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has received a delegation headed by Director of the State Prosecutor's Office of Kenya Renson Mulele Inqonqa, Azernews reports.

The meeting was organized in the framework of the 29th Annual Conference of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) held in Baku.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev noted that cooperation with Kenya within the Non-Aligned Movement has reached a high level and highlighted the strong ties between the two countries.

He emphasized the historical significance of holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in our country and pointed out Kenya's substantial contribution to global efforts in addressing climate issues.

Recalling the Kenyan delegation's first visit to Azerbaijan in February of this year and the establishment of solid connections among prosecutorial bodies, Kamran Aliyev discussed the importance of experience exchange and bilateral visits of prosecutorial staff.

Renson Mulele Inqonqa appreciated the reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan's prosecutorial bodies and the existing relations between the prosecutorial agencies of the two countries.

Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to strengthen legal cooperation between our countries and to develop the existing relations for further intensification in the future.

The business trip of the delegation to Azerbaijan country continues.