Baku Gets Ready To Host Creative Week 2024

An event called Creative Week 2024 will take place in Baku on October 2-8, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Culture Ministry, the event will be held as part of the implementation of the "Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," approved by presidential decree dated July 22, 2022.

The event aims to bring together local and international specialists in the fields of culture and creative industries.

The main objective of the project is to form a unified ecosystem for culture and creative industries, support the activities of market participants in this field, and promote sectoral clustering.

The Creative Week will see the participation of heads of relevant state agencies, representatives of the creative sector, representatives of international and local organizations, hundreds of creative individuals, companies, and public unions.

This year, the 15th Baku International Film Festival, the 8th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, the 7th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival, Alove Animator Acceleration, and the Turkish Animation Festival will be organized within the Baku Cinema Breeze platform.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a film market will be organized for countries from the East and Central Asia.

The 10th Baku International Book Fair is an ideal platform for visitors to interact with consumers and share local and international experiences and ideas on how to develop the book business in the country in the digital age.

During the Creative Week, which was held for the first time in 2023, a total of nearly 20 events took place with over 5,000 participants.

Approximately 50 business entities, around 80 representatives from foreign countries, and nearly 100 speakers participated in the events.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr