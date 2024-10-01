Baku Gets Ready To Host Creative Week 2024

An event called Creative Week 2024 will take place in Baku on
October 2-8, Azernews reports.
Organized by the Culture Ministry, the event will be held as
part of the implementation of the "Social and Economic Development
Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," approved by
presidential decree dated July 22, 2022.
The event aims to bring together local and international
specialists in the fields of culture and creative industries.
The main objective of the project is to form a unified ecosystem
for culture and creative industries, support the activities of
market participants in this field, and promote sectoral
clustering.
The Creative Week will see the participation of heads of
relevant state agencies, representatives of the creative sector,
representatives of international and local organizations, hundreds
of creative individuals, companies, and public unions.
This year, the 15th Baku International Film Festival, the 8th
DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, the 7th ANIMAFILM
International Animation Festival, Alove Animator Acceleration, and
the Turkish Animation Festival will be organized within the Baku
Cinema Breeze platform.
For the first time in Azerbaijan, a film market will be
organized for countries from the East and Central Asia.
The 10th Baku International Book Fair is an ideal platform for
visitors to interact with consumers and share local and
international experiences and ideas on how to develop the book
business in the country in the digital age.
During the Creative Week, which was held for the first time in
2023, a total of nearly 20 events took place with over 5,000
participants.
Approximately 50 business entities, around 80 representatives
from foreign countries, and nearly 100 speakers participated in the
events.
