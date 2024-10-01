IDF Declares Border Area With Lebanon Closed Military Zone
10/1/2024 5:12:44 AM
The Israeli Defence Forces have declared the territory of three
settlements near the border with Lebanon a closed military
zone.
"After assessing the situation, Metula, Misgav Ama and Kfar
Giladi areas in the north of Israel have been declared a closed
military zone," it was said in the report.
The decision was announced against the background of
expectations of a possible Israeli ground operation in Lebanon.
Earlier, US President Joseph Biden said that he would not
support the planned ground operation against Hezbollah in
Lebanon.
