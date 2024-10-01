IDF Declares Border Area With Lebanon Closed Military Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Israeli Defence Forces have declared the territory of three settlements near the border with Lebanon a closed military zone.

"After assessing the situation, Metula, Misgav Ama and Kfar Giladi areas in the north of Israel have been declared a closed military zone," it was said in the report.

The decision was announced against the background of expectations of a possible Israeli ground operation in Lebanon.

Earlier, US President Joseph Biden said that he would not support the planned ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.