Investcorp Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The report underscores Investcorp's ongoing commitment to climate action, inclusive growth, and strong governance

London – October 1 2024.

Investcorp, a leading global alternative firm, today released the latest edition of its annual sustainability report. The report, titled 'Creating Value as a Responsible Investor', outlines Investcorp's continued efforts and progress in creating long-term value for its stakeholders by embedding sustainability into its investment processes, operations and across its global portfolio.

This year's report showcases how Investcorp is embedding sustainability across its business, with a focus on climate action, people and culture and strong governance. By driving sustainable investment practices, Investcorp is positioning itself as a leader in responsible investing, while contributing to global sustainability efforts like the Sustainable Markets Initiative, where it was a founding member of its Circularity Taskforce, and COP28, as an Associate Pathway Partner.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, highlighted the broader context for this year's report, commenting, 'We're living in a time of rapid change. By the end of this year, over half of the world's eight billion-plus population will have participated in national elections, artificial intelligence is changing our world at lightning speed and climate change continues to wreak havoc on whole communities, societies and economies.”



He added,“As a global investment firm we intuitively understand the challenges, opportunities and imperatives for responsible investment in today's world. While we reflect on the multiple challenges we and our investors must address, we believe that global sustainability needs align with our strengths, and our strategic direction, positioning us to excel in the future.”

Key highlights of the 2024 report:



Investcorp reduced its operational Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 32% compared to a 2019 baseline, and by 50% when including select Scope 3 emissions, and is on track to achieve its 2030 interim emissions reduction target

Expanded sustainability data collection coverage to 75% of private equity portfolio companies across 16 countries, of which 39% are now disclosing Scope 1 and 2 emissions following increased participation in Investcorp's portfolio carbon management program

Launched Investcorp's Climate Solutions platform, marking an important step in the firm's climate action efforts, which will look for opportunities in companies leading efforts to accelerate decarbonization and address climate challenges

Doubled the number of women senior leaders through internal promotions within Investcorp and recorded an average increase in representation of women on the board and in senior management positions across its private equity portfolio Habib Abdur-Rahman, Global Head of Sustainability at Investcorp, commented:“As we continue to embed sustainability considerations across our business, it's clear that addressing climate challenges will continue to be an important part of that process, both as an environmental necessity but also a key business imperative. Our commitment to net zero by 2050, backed by strategic investments in decarbonization, will drive both positive impact and strong returns for our investors.”

With approximately $53 billion in assets under management, including assets managed by third party managers, Investcorp remains committed to creating long-term value through sustainable practices. The 2024 Sustainability Report provides transparency on the firm's progress and outlines its goals for the future, reaffirming its dedication to responsible investing.