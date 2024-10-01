Congress' Delegation Meets CM Yadav, Discusses Law And Order Situation In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 1 (IANS) A delegation of Madhya Pradesh MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Umang Singhar met Chief Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Tuesday to discuss various issues, including the law and order situation in the state.

The Congress delegation of 35 MLAs handed over a letter with four-point recommendations on issues including the law and order situation and security of women and schoolchildren in the state.

Visuals of the meeting shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) suggest a healthy discussion was held between CM Yadav and the Congress MLAs.

After the meeting, Singhar told media persons that the Congress delegation handed over the letter to CM Yadav seeking his immediate attention.

"The deteriorating state's law and order situation was discussed prominently during the meeting. We have requested CM to take tough action against the police officials who fail to ensure a peaceful situation in their respective jurisdictions," Singhar said.

He said the Congress delegation raised the issue of growing crime against women, especially the incidents of rape of school girls. "We have been told that due to back-to-back rape incidents against school girls, parents are in shock," Singhar added.

He further stated that the issue of MLA funds was also raised during the meeting with the Chief Minister. "We have requested that MLAs should be treated equally and their funds should be allocated on time," Singhar said.

Notably, Congress has been vocal against CM Yadav, especially on the law and order situation in the state and the growing crime against women.

Recently, a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private school, triggering a massive protest by her parents on Monday.

In the last few weeks, several incidents of rape and gang rape have been reported in different parts of the state.