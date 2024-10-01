Iran to host international HSE & Fire EXPO 2024

(MENAFN) The 9th Specialized of Health, Safety, Workplace, Fire Department, Crisis Management, Relief, and Rescue, known as Iran HSE & Fire 2024, is set to take place at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from October 4 to October 7. This event is organized to bring together key players in the fields of health, safety, and crisis management, providing a platform for showcasing advancements and innovations in these crucial sectors. With an increasing focus on workplace safety and emergency preparedness, the exhibition aims to highlight the importance of these areas for both individuals and organizations.



More than 90 companies from Iran and various international backgrounds are expected to participate in this significant event. The diverse range of exhibitors will include manufacturers, importers, and service providers dedicated to health and safety products and technologies. Their participation not only showcases the advancements in these fields but also emphasizes the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange between domestic and foreign entities, which is essential for improving industry standards and practices.



The organizers of the exhibition have positioned it as an excellent opportunity for attendees to connect with reputable manufacturers and importers who are committed to delivering high-quality and safe products. By facilitating interactions between industry leaders and professionals, the Iran HSE & Fire EXPO 2024 seeks to enhance awareness of the available resources that can contribute to workplace safety and effective crisis management strategies. This initiative is particularly relevant as organizations look to adopt better practices and comply with safety regulations.



In addition to fostering business connections, the exhibition will serve as a platform for discussing pressing issues related to health, safety, and crisis management. Attendees will have the chance to explore various products and solutions designed to mitigate risks and enhance safety protocols across industries. By bringing together experts and stakeholders, Iran HSE & Fire EXPO 2024 aims to drive progress and innovation in health and safety practices, ultimately benefiting citizens and industry managers alike.

