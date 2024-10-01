95 Killed, 172 Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon In One Day

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 1 (NNN-NNA) – A total of 95 people killed, 172 others injured, over the past 24 hours, in Israeli on different areas in Lebanon, said the Lebanese Ministry, last night.

The reported that 16 people were killed and 48 in the Baalbek-Hermel district, while another 16 were killed and 55 wounded in the Nabatieh governorate.

Additionally, four deaths and four injuries were reported in Beirut, along with 52 fatalities and 43 injuries in the southern governorate. The Bekaa region saw seven people killed and 22 injured.

Since last week, the Israeli Zionist army has been conducting extensive airstrikes on Lebanon, marking a significant escalation with the Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA