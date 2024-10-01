Years Of Culture Celebrates Qatar And Morocco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Years of Culture participated in 4 Development's (F4D) fourth Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet held during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The event gathered heads of state, dignitaries, and global influencers to promote dialogue on sustainability, cultural heritage, and shared commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year's banquet spotlighted the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, celebrating the rich cultural legacies of both nations and their contributions to global education and social development efforts.

The event served as a platform for advancing international collaborations, engaging thought leaders on sustainability, cultural exchange, and education's pivotal role in achieving the SDGs.

A key highlight of the evening was the Weaving Hopes exhibition, which featured artisanal creations made by Moroccan youth, beneficiaries of a Silatech Foundation's project in partnership with Al Amana Microfinance Institution. The initiative has empowered over 134,000 young people by providing them with resources to turn their passions into sustainable livelihoods.

EAA Foundation Youth Advocate, Ahmed Saif Al Hajari, delivered a presentation on youth-led sustainability projects. Through his involvement in the EAA Foundation Youth Advocacy program, Ahmed is committed to championing the importance of education as a driving force behind the UN SDGs.

Other notable highlights from the event included: A curated exhibition of Moroccan caftans by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Thani, Founder of the Institute of Arab and Islamic Art in New York.

There were exquisite displays of Amazigh jewellery and Kaftans by Siham El Habti, reflecting Morocco's vibrant artistic heritage. A showcase of vintage Kaftans in collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent and Jean Paul Gaultier. A sustainable gastronomy experience featuring plant-based Moroccan cuisine by Chef David Fhima.

Dr. Najat Maalla M'jid was awarded the Children's Advocacy Award.

Dr. Najat Maalla M'jid was appointed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations as his Special Representative on Violence against Children in May 2019.

Dr. M'jid has over the last four decades devoted her life to the promotion and protection of children's rights. The banquet was part of a two-day program that also included Fashion 4 Development's (F4D) 12th Annual First Ladies Luncheon, further bridging fashion, diplomacy, education, and sustainable development.

Years of Culture continues to build meaningful cultural partnerships, promoting mutual respect and understanding across nations. The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture will unfold through a series of events celebrating the shared heritage and future ambitions of both nations.