Seventh Grade Girls Shine In QF's Stars Of Science

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: While many students their age are still discovering their passions, seventh-graders Sara Faisal Al Dosari and Meera Yousef Al Kaabi have already made their mark in science and innovation.

Their“Smart Autism Shoe” invention designed to meet the sensory needs of individuals with autism, and monitor vital signs such as heart rate and body temperature, caught the attention of Qatar Foundation's edutainment show Stars of Science.

Despite facing age-related eligibility challenges, their determination earned them a spot as special guests of the programme, positioning them as role models for youth involvement in science and technology.

Reflecting on her experience with Stars of Science, Sara Faisal Al Dosari, a seventh-grade student at Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of QF's Pre-University Education (PUE), described it as a great opportunity.“It gave me the resources and environment to turn my ideas into reality, and interacting with other experts was motivating and inspiring.

“Getting accepted into Stars of Science despite my age boosted my confidence,” she said,“it made me feel that my ideas were worth pursuing.”



Knowledge acquisition key to SMEs growth in Qatar: University don Qatar University researchers featured in Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientist Rankings

Read Also

Al Dosari enjoys the creative process of innovation, particularly finding solutions to real-world problems. She shared that her journey wasn't without challenges.“Sometimes, people doubted my abilities, but I used that doubt as motivation to prove myself. My family and my team's support were crucial in overcoming those obstacles.”

She hopes her story inspires other girls, saying:“I want them to know that their ideas matter and that they can make a difference, no matter their age or gender.” Al Dosari's partner, Meera Yousef Al Kaabi, another seventh-grade student at Qatar Technical Secondary School for Girls, said,“Stars of Science was an incredible learning experience that provided a supportive environment, helping us turn our idea into a real product.

“Being accepted into Stars of Science despite my age is a big achievement that makes me proud,” she added.“It didn't come easy, but I'm fortunate to be in a country like Qatar, where I feel supported in everything I do.

“The most exciting part was learning so many new things, and it's inspiring me to pursue a career as an engineer in the future.”

Looking ahead, Al-Kaabi expressed,“my goal is to keep innovating and developing projects that help people and improve lives.”

Essa Ibrahim Sweidan, Head of Computer Science and AP Coordinator at Qatar Science & Technology Secondary School for Boys, joined as a mentor to help them develop their project for the show.

Sweidan emphasised the importance of mentorship, saying:“Mentorship is about more just teaching technical skills – it's about building confidence, encouraging creativity, and showing young innovators that they belong in these fields.

“Girls often face stereotypes in science and tech but with the right support and opportunities, they can thrive. We need to create environments that encourage girls to explore STEM, connect them with experts, and help them see the value of their ideas. Programmes like Stars of Science offer young innovators a platform to realize their potential and inspire more girls to pursue science and technology.”

Sweidan noted that having more women in the field brings diverse perspectives and unique insights that are vital for innovative problem-solving, saying:“What truly impressed me was their passion to create something meaningful for people with autism. They weren't just focused on technology; they wanted to make a real difference.”