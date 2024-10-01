KD Pharma Group Completes Acquisition Of Dsm-Firmenich's Marine Lipids Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading CDMO in and nutritional lipids

The transaction positions KD Pharma Group as the largest omega-3 in the world

BIOGGO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The KD Pharma Group, a leading CDMO in pharmaceutical and nutritional lipids, and dsm-firmenich, an innovator in nutrition, and beauty, today announce that the KD Pharma Group has successfully completed the of dsm-firmenich's Marine Lipids business. The transaction was announced in July and has now successfully been closed after receiving all customer regulatory approvals.The acquisition includes dsm-firmenich's Marine Lipids omega-3 fish oil business for the food and beverage, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical markets, as well as the MEG-3® brand and production facilities in Piura, Peru and Mulgrave, Canada. In return, dsm-firmenich has received a minority stake in the enlarged KD group.Oscar Groet, CEO of KD Pharma Group, said: "This is a historic day for our company. We are excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead of us, which will allow us to better advance our mission of creating innovative health solutions that help people live better lives. We now have a leadership position throughout the value chain from refined oils to pharmaceutical APIs to softgel capsule manufacturing. We are committed to ensuring that our customers from both businesses have a seamless experience as we integrate the acquisition and promise they will receive the highest levels of service and market-leading quality.”With approximately 710 employees, the expanded KD Pharma Group now has seven manufacturing facilities in the UK, Norway, Germany, Canada, Peru and the US, and benefits from a wider range of products and customization capabilities.About KD PharmaThe KD Pharma Group is a CDMO that creates health solutions in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical space. It is also the worldwide leading producer Omega-3 fatty acids for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets, formulation and encapsulation services, with over 710 employees and a presence in the UK, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Peru and the US. The KD Pharma Group employs state-of-the-art technology which is protected by numerous patents. Visit to learn more.About dsm-firmenichAs innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to lifeTM every day, everywhere, for billions of people.LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

Adam Ismail

KD Pharma Group

+1 385-707-2787

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.