KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA)
1958 -- The Kuwaiti Cultural Office in Cairo began managing Kuwaiti missions in Egypt and overseeing affairs concerning Kuwait's students.
1979 -- Kuwait International Airport was officially inaugurated. The Japanese architect Kenzo Tange has designed the air facility.
1980 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued the civil law in a decree.
1996 -- Al-Gurain housing project won a certificate of acclamation by the Arab Housing Council.
1997 -- The new fish market was inaugurated at a seaside location in Sharg district.
2002 -- Kuwait lowered communication costs, the lowest rates in the Gulf.
2011 -- Four workers died in a gas leak at Al-Ahmadi refinery.
2012 -- Kuwait deployed armed personnel aboard oil tankers that cross dangerous sea regions.
2019 -- Kuwait donated USD 12 million to the UN High Commission for Refugees to Aid Yemen. (end) gta
