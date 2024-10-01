(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA)

1958 -- The Kuwaiti Cultural Office in Cairo began managing Kuwaiti missions in Egypt and overseeing affairs concerning Kuwait's students.

1979 -- Kuwait International Airport was officially inaugurated. The Japanese architect Kenzo Tange has designed the air facility.

1980 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad issued the civil law in a decree.

1996 -- Al-Gurain project won a certificate of acclamation by the Arab Housing Council.

1997 -- The new fish was inaugurated at a seaside location in Sharg district.

2002 -- Kuwait lowered communication costs, the lowest rates in the Gulf.

2011 -- Four workers died in a gas leak at Al-Ahmadi refinery.

2012 -- Kuwait deployed armed personnel aboard oil tankers that cross dangerous sea regions.

2019 -- Kuwait donated USD 12 million to the UN High Commission for Refugees to Aid Yemen. (end) gta