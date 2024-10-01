The Lighthouse Of Houston Launches Sightless Voices: Unleashing Potential Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Listen to Sightless Voices: Unleashing Potential wherever you get your podcasts.

Jennifer Parrish, host of Sightless Voices: Unleashing Potential.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Lighthouse of Houston , a non-profit organization serving individuals who are blind or have low vision, announces the debut of its podcast, Sightless Voices: Unleashing Potential . The podcast, available in both and accessible YouTube formats, aims to share real stories and experiences of individuals living with visual impairments."We want to tell stories about people who have benefited from the Lighthouse, people who work here, and show that we don't sit at home feeling sorry for ourselves. Our blindness doesn't define us,” said host Jennifer Parrish.The podcast aligns with the Lighthouse's mission to enable and empower people who are blind or have low vision to realize their full potential. Jenna Dhayer, President of The Lighthouse of Houston, emphasizes, "Our vision is to create a life without limits for people who are blind or low vision ."Dhayer adds, "60% of our workforce at the Lighthouse of Houston is blind or low vision. We're striving to create a people-centric culture and challenge ourselves to ensure everything we're doing is accessible and equitable."The Lighthouse of Houston serves over 14,000 individuals annually through various programs, services, and events. The organization offers health services, assistive technology resources, vocational skills training, and employment opportunities.Listen to Sightless Voices: Unleashing Potential on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are available.

