CTO Welcomes Nicolas Scott To Resource Mobilization And Development Department

Nicolas Scott

BARBADOS, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Organization (CTO) recently added Nicolas Scott as Technical Assistant to its Resource Mobilization and Development Department.Scott, a multilingual student from Barbados specializing in International Tourism Management, will assist the CTO with tourism education, awareness, and skills development initiatives.As a passionate advocate for the tourism industry, Scott has garnered hands-on experience through his work with leading destination management companies. His role at the CTO will involve assisting with key initiatives to improve tourism education and increase global awareness of the Caribbean's offerings.“I'm excited to contribute to CTO's efforts to drive sustainable tourism development,” Scott stated.“I hope to create meaningful change in the region through this important assignment.”Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO's Secretary-General and CEO, welcomed Scott to the team and emphasized the importance of the work he will be involved in:“We are delighted to have Nicolas on board. His tourism management experience and passion for educational initiatives will play a vital role in advancing our goals to promote tourism awareness and build the skills needed to sustain the industry's growth. I am confident that his contributions will have a positive impact.”Scott's assignment underscores CTO's commitment to empowering the next generation of tourism professionals and developing programs that strengthen the Caribbean's position as a leader in the global tourism market.

