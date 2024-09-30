Education Above All Foundation, The IIE And The AFF Convene QSAP Coalition On The Sidelines Of UNGA To Expand Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On the Sidelines of UNGA

With 2.6 million Afghan refugees worldwide, QSAP provides critical access to educational opportunities to help the next generation of Afghan students prosper.

DOHA, QATAR, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation , Institute of International Education (IIE) , and the Afghan Future Fund (AFF) hosted a special event during the United Nations General Assembly to highlight recent efforts made to provide higher education opportunities for Afghan refugees and discuss how to address future challenges.

The event took place on Tuesday, 24 September, with welcoming remarks by Jonah Kokodyniak, Executive Vice President of IIE, followed by keynote speeches from representatives of MOFA-QATAR, the U.S. Department of State, and other organisations.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State, Qatar; Her Excellency Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al-Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; as well as U.S. dignitaries John Bass, Under Secretary for Political Affairs; and Tom Malinowski, Former Congressman from New Jersey, attended the event, emphasizing the importance of access to education for Afghan refugee youth.

The event included stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Qatar Scholarship for Afghan Project (QSAP), showcasing partnerships between the State of Qatar and U.S. public and private sectors aimed at ensuring marginalised Afghan women, girls, and young men can thrive through education.

Highlighting Qatar's commitment to this cause in her opening key remarks, Her Excellency Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al-Khater affirmed,“Qatar is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that every young Afghan, especially women and girls, have access to the transformative power of education. Education is a universal right, and Qatar, through our partnership with the U.S. and other international stakeholders, will continue to be steadfast in its efforts to empower Afghan youth, safeguard their educational opportunities, and invest in their potential.”

In his keynote address, Under Secretary Bass emphasised the State Department's support for QSAP, stating“We are eager to continue this critical partnership – working together to ensure that Afghan women and girls have opportunities not only to learn - but to determine their own futures.”

The event also featured a panel exploring the profound impact of programmes that provide scholarships and related assistance to Afghan students, such as QSAP. Panelists included Fahad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of EAA; Dr. Allan Goodman, CEO of IIE; Vance Serchuk, Chairman of the Board of AFF; Rina Amiri, U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights; Jonathan Becker, Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Director, Center for Civic Engagement; Professor of Political Studies, Bard College; Shahzad Ahmad, Associate Vice President of Center for International Studies, St. Cloud State University, and Arezo Kohistany, Board Member of AFF.

Building on EAA's global efforts, Talal Al Hothal, Director of the Al Fakhoora programme, EAA Foundation, said about the partnership:“The EAA Foundation aims to protect the fundamental right to education, including higher education. Through the Al Fakhoora programme, EAA has provided more than 10,800 scholarships for marginalised youth across 10 countries. We are proud to include the QSAP in our efforts. Education is more than a pathway to personal achievement for Afghan refugees - it is the foundation for resilience, hope, and global prosperity. Investing in their education today paves the way for a more resilient and prosperous future for Afghanistan and the world."

The partnership underscores the importance of preserving the right to education for Afghans around the world and ensuring their ability to forge pathways for education in a sustainable way.

“There could not be a more urgent need for us to address than the right to education for Afghan women and refugees,” said Jonah Kokodyniak, Executive Vice President of IIE.“Hosting this event during UNGA underscores the importance of international cooperation in providing educational opportunities that will allow Afghan students to rebuild their futures, and foster social, economic, and cultural development. As a result of QSAP, hundreds of future leaders are gaining opportunities to earn degrees at many of America's leading universities.”

In a concerted effort to make quality education a reality for Afghans in the U.S. and across the globe, a coalition of esteemed foundations and universities have come together to create transformative education opportunities for Afghan students. Organisations including EAA, AFF, IIE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (MOFA-QATAR), Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Schmidt Futures, and the Yalda Hakim Foundation have provided scholarships, mentorship programmes, and academic support to ensure that Afghan students can pursue their educational dreams, despite any challenges.

The partnership provides ample opportunities for Afghan women and men to continue their education in top-tier universities.“The eyes of the world are no longer on Afghanistan, but the cause of Afghan education is more important than ever,” said Vance Serchuk, Chairman of the Board of AFF.“Together with our partners, AFF is proud to make possible the next wave of 200 scholarships for deserving, at-risk Afghans-enabling these young people to pursue their dreams and unlock their potential at leading U.S. universities.”

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the strong commitment by all participating organizations to continue expanding access to education for displaced Afghan youth through QSAP.

More than 80 attendees also had the opportunity to hear inspiring stories of resilience and success from Afghan students who have benefited from these initiatives.

To learn more about QSAP and contribute to the success of our students, partners, and host institutions, visit .

