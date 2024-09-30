Duke Energy Restores Power For 95% Of Customers Within 72 Hours Mobilizes Pinellas County Barrier Islands Command Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, Duke Florida restored power for 95% of customers across the state, meaning those who were able to receive power were restored within 72 hours of Hurricane Helene's Category 4 landfall. Crews will continue with restoration efforts in the areas hardest hit by the storm.



"We understand power is an essential service, and that's why our crews have been working tirelessly to get the lights back on for our customers as quickly and safely as possible," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "It may take longer for customers who suffered extensive damage, but in the meantime, we will be on the ground and regularly communicating updates, helping ensure they can plan accordingly and ultimately get back on their feet."

The barrier islands of Pinellas County, in particular, experienced significant impacts from historic storm surge. While some homes and businesses may be unsafe to energize, areas that can receive power will continue to be restored. Additionally, a mobile command center has been deployed to Madeira Beach to begin the process of replacing equipment, rebuilding parts of the electric grid and repairing sections that remain structurally sound.



The company will continue keeping customers informed about adjusted estimated times for restoration and provide periodic updates on progress. Texts and email updates are being sent to residents as well, so customers should update their phone numbers and email addresses to ensure they receive this information.

A dedicated webpage will also be established to provide the latest information on the Pinellas County barrier islands. The most up-to-date information about restoration efforts can be accessed on Duke Energy's

Outage Map

or by enrolling in

Outage Alerts .

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.



Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.



More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.



Contact: Ana Gibbs

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED