Lawsuit Claims Red Cross Supervisor Subjected To Repeated Sexual Harassment And Disability Discrimination

Medical professional represented by Bailess Law Firm alleges nonprofit disregarded sexual harassment zero tolerance policy

After working with the Mid-Atlantic Region of the American Red Cross for nearly 15 years, Barbara Willis is suing the nonprofit organization and Anthony Smith, her supervisor, for sexual harassment. She also claims the Red Cross engaged in disability discrimination after she reported Smith's inappropriate conduct.

While working as a team lead phlebotomist (a medical technician who draws blood for testing), the lawsuit states, Willis was repeatedly victimized by Smith, even in front of American Red Cross donors, when he would openly discuss his genitalia, use a sexual tone to ask Willis to accompany him to the bathroom, leer at her, and invade her personal space. During a planned blood drive in August 2023, Smith openly accused Willis of having wild sex, per the complaint. Smith's behavior made her and other coworkers feel uncomfortable in the workplace.

Following that instance, Willis reported the pervasive sexual harassment that she experienced to another Red Cross supervisor, who took the problem to a human resources representative. Both assured Willis the situation would be handled, according to the suit. However, the organization ignored its own zero tolerance policy when Smith was only suspended for two weeks and returned to the nonprofit as Willis' supervisor. He then attempted to intimidate her when he walked by her and by sitting unnecessarily close to her at a blood drive in October 2023, even after she moved away from him, per the complaint.

In her lawsuit, Willis also claims she endured disability discrimination at the Red Cross after reporting Smith's harassment. She had a medical condition that required surgery, and doctors restricted her to lifting no more than 25 pounds prior to her procedure in November 2023. Willis claims that despite following the proper protocols and providing her doctor's orders for a light duty status, the Red Cross ignored the restriction and forced her to work outside her prescribed care plan.

"This is a case of a devoted, longtime employee who deserved better from the Red Cross and its leadership," says Willis' lawyer Todd Bailess of Bailess Law Firm . "Sexual harassment of any kind should never be tolerated in the workplace, especially at the Red Cross, an organization that is supposed to help others in the communities it serves."

The case is Barbara Willis v. American Red Cross Mid-Atlantic Region and Anthony Smith, Civil Action No. CC-54-2024-C-276 in The Circuit Court of Wood County, West Virginia. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here .

