Shares Of Microcap Moving Up On “Everything Wireless” Acquisition Update

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This firm was one of the first to adopt VOIP (Voice-Over-Internet Protocol) in the United States and is now a premier %Telecommunications and engineering solution provider in the field of Smart Street Lights and Smart Poles technology. And new acquisitions will help it become an “everything wireless” company.

%ViperNetworks (OTC: $VPER) announced in a press release today that it has applied for the necessary regulatory approvals from the Communications Commission and various state authorities in order to complete the of the telecommunications assets of Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. The acquisition includes Endstream Communications, LLC and 1stPoint Communications, LLC and all of its subsidiaries. Subject to obtaining regulatory approval, the anticipated closing date is in the fourth quarter of this year,

With IoT (Internet of Things) sensor integration through the implementations of Smart Cities and Smart Grid technology solutions, Viper incorporates wireless communication, mobile networks, broadband technology, Wi-Fi and various embedded technologies for engineered solutions with comprehensive hardware/software integration. The firm’s new strategy will include five pillars: smart city, mobility, fixed wireless, OTT and energy generation projects. Smart Cities will include Viper’s existing projects in the United States and Sri Lanka, which are continuing to progress. Mobility and fixed wireless will rely on the licensing and relationships of 1stPoint Communications and its subsidiaries. The OTT, or “over-the-top” segment, accounts for the majority of the revenues of 1stPoint and Endstream today, which includes wholesale voice services, hosting services and messaging services.

Shares were trading up in afternoon activity.