September Crypto Narratives: What's New?

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) September narratives saw artificial intelligence (AI) coins overtaking meme coins in terms of growth last month.

According to Dune data, the AI coins was the fastest-growing narrative for September, with a performance increase of 36%.

The meme coins, as the second leader of the September narrative, were not far behind their rival, growing by 35% during the month.

It is also interesting to note that Real World Assets (RWA) coins were in the top 3 September crypto narratives, showing growth of 23%.

September Crypto Narratives: AI Tokens Are Popular Again

According to CoinGecko data, among the growth leaders for the month in the AI coins category are: Strawberry AI (BERRY), Kizina (KIZUNA), and enqAI (ENQAI).

These are relatively unknown names in the AI crypto scene. However, it is worth noting that Bittensor (TAO), one of the pioneers, made it into the top 10 with a September performance of 108.8%.

For more details on how to find AI coins with potential, read our article.

Meme Coins Are Becoming One of the Main Forces of the Bull Run

Though meme coins did not take the top spot among September crypto narratives, their surges are still in the spotlight.

According to CoinGecko data, Neiro (NEIRO) was the fastest-growing meme coin for September, with its price rising by 1,894% during that time. This jump occurred after the coin started trading on popular crypto exchanges.

In second place in terms of growth is SPX6900 (SPX), which rose by 1,388.5%. In third place sits BLUB (BLUB) with 1,158.4%.

Read in our article which meme coins are worth paying attention to this year.

Are RWA Coins Becoming Popular Amid Economic Instability?

The Real World Assets ranked third in terms of performance among September crypto narratives.

According to CoinGecko data, the top 3 in terms of month-over-month growth among RWAs were CHEX Token (CHEX), Florence Finance Medici (FFM), and Brickken (BKN).

It is interesting to note that in all the top September crypto narratives, the growth leaders were coins that are not yet very popular or little known.

Read our piece about how, despite the popularity of cryptocurrency and the launch of Bitcoin ETFs, investors still prefer less risky assets.