UAE: Air Arabia Launches Massive Sale 500,000 Seats For As Low As Dh129

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sharjah-based Air Arabia unveiled an early bird called 'super seat sale' with discounted offers on 500,000 seats across the company's entire network.

Passengers can to several destinations directly for as little as Dh129. This early bird offer is available for booking from September 30 to October 20, with travel dates from March 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025.

Air Arabia flies from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, and customers can travel to amazing destinations such as Athens, Krakow, Warsaw, Male, Milan, Vienna, Colombo, Istanbul, Moscow and many more.

The ticket sale extends to nonstop flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode.

Operating approximately 200 routes from its five strategic hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia continues solidifying its position as a leading player in the aviation industry.

Recently, Air Arabia announced a new route connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Moscow Domodedovo International Airport. Starting December 27, the nonstop service will operate thrice a week.

In August, the largest low-cost carrier operator announced the launch of new nonstop flights connecting Sharjah with Warsaw, the capital city of Poland.

For a convenient travel, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launched home check-in service for its passengers in the Capital. This service offers customers the convenience of checking in their luggage and collecting their boarding passes from the comfort of their homes, significantly enhancing the travel experience by saving time and reducing wait times at the airport.

