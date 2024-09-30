Sybiha To Visit Poland On Tuesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha will visit Poland on Tuesday, October 1, as part of his ongoing tour across Eastern Europe.

The head of Ukrainian announced this on , reports Ukrinform.

Commenting on today's visit to Budapest, Sybiha said it was no easy walk.

"I won't go into details of our negotiations with my Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto... I'll only say that, despite all challenges, we are becoming constructive and approaching a common understanding of key things regarding issues of war and peace, and the path to resolving even the most difficult issues," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha, Szijjártó discuss Zelensky's Victory Plan

He noted that, in addition to conducting diplomatic negotiations, he visited a new Ukrainian-Hungarian school in Budapest, which opened a month ago and a bilingual school for Ukrainian children, and also met with the Ukrainian community in Hungary.

"It's time to go on and keep working. Tomorrow I'll be in Poland, and then back to our capital," Sybiha wrote.

to raise Volyn tragedy in Ukraine's EU membership talk

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, September 30, during an official visit to Budapest, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.