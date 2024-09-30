PM Modi Urges Indian Manufacturers To Prioritise Global Standards

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 30 (KNN) Prime Narendra Modi has urged Indian manufacturers to prioritise global quality standards and promote domestic products as part of the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. The Prime Minister made these remarks during his monthly address, 'Mann Ki Baat,' on Sunday.

Modi highlighted the success of the 'Make in India' campaign, launched in September 2014, crediting it with transforming the nation into a global hub.

"The success of this campaign includes the contribution of the country's big industries as well as small shopkeepers," he stated.

The Prime Minister emphasised India's growing prominence in various sectors, noting, "Today, India has become a manufacturing powerhouse, and it is because of the youth power of the country that the whole world is looking up to us.”

He added,“Be it automobiles, textiles, aviation, electronics or defence...every sector in the country's exports is constantly on the rise."

The 'Make in India' initiative aims to boost domestic production by encouraging companies to develop, manufacture, and assemble products within India.

Key objectives include attracting targeted investments in the manufacturing sector to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

Specific targets of the initiative include increasing the manufacturing sector's growth rate to 12-14 per cent per annum, creating 100 million additional manufacturing jobs in the economy by 2022, and raising the manufacturing sector's contribution to the country's GDP to 25 per cent by 2025.

As India continues to position itself as a major player in global manufacturing, the government's emphasis on quality standards and local product promotion underscores its commitment to enhancing the country's competitive edge in international markets.

(KNN Bureau)