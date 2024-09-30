Techmediabreaks SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC), I.Hart Group Establish New Franchise Headquarters Among Expanding US Presence

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , a publicly traded company, and its partner, I.Hart Group, have officially opened franchise headquarters. Calling the announcement a“milestone,” the company noted that day-to-day operations supporting the nationwide sales and distribution in all 50 states will be managed at the new facility. I.Hart Group, which operates approximately 200 global chain and franchise locations, has expanded into the wine retail space and scaled up operations and factory production, including installing new equipment and food product lines.

“SUIC stands as the largest investor, shareholder and key operational partner of Beneway USA,” said SUIC Worldwide Holdings CEO Hank Wang in the press release.“With SUIC's aggressive scaling of its U.S. operations, this strategic growth will fuel Beneway's global chain and franchise expansion, directly supporting its IPO valuation and trajectory. We remain committed to driving innovation through new products and marketing strategies that enhance our competitiveness, fortify brand presence and accelerate development in the U.S. market. Our unwavering goal is to achieve greater profitability and generate lasting prosperity for all stakeholders.”

To view the full press release, visit

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings provides research and development along with venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things (“IoT”), cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence (“AI”), to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from the company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. For more information, please visit .

