Cooler Weather Expected Across Jordan As Autumn Sets In

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience mild autumn weather on Monday, particularly over the highlands, while temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain relatively high.Low-altitude clouds will appear across various regions, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become more active at times, according to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department.The Kingdom is forecast to be affected by a cooler, humid air mass starting on Tuesday, leading to a slight temperature drop. The weather will be cooler by 4-5 C below the seasonal average, especially in the highlands and plains. Other regions will experience moderate temperatures. The report indicated a possibility of light, scattered rainfall over parts of northern Jordan. Moderate to active northwesterly winds may stir up dust, particularly in desert areas.On Wednesday, conditions are expected to remain mild over the highlands and plains, with moderate temperatures in other areas. Clouds will continue to form at low altitudes, and winds will remain moderate, picking up occasionally.By Thursday, a slight increase in temperatures is expected, bringing moderate autumn conditions to most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively warm. Winds are predicted to stay moderate with occasional gusts.Today's temperature forecast shows East Amman ranging between 28 C and 17 C, while West Amman will experience a range of 26 C to 15 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are expected to vary between 24 C and 11 C, with the Sharah mountains recording between 25 C and 13 C. The Dead Sea is set to reach highs of 37 C, and Aqaba will experience temperatures ranging from 35 C to 23 C.