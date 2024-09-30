Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates For October 2024

The energy rate for October is approximately 9% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $1.98 or 1% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

