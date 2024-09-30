'Season Of Inspiration': Author's Exit From Corporate America Leads To New Life Purpose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tarris Marie awoke one morning to a startling discovery: She couldn't read her text messages. A merchandise planner in the fashion industry, her job was to analyze numbers. Stargardt disease, a rare, progressive disorder, had robbed her of her central vision. Just 40 years old and her prospects in the corporate world grim, she had no other option but to go on disability. After a downward spiral, she found herself on her bathroom floor pleading with God for direction, gripped by fear that this was the end of her accomplishments in life.

“That is a horrible place to be,” Tarris Marie said.“Until I heard a voice say, 'Get up.'”

“Right now, I'm in a season of inspiration and just putting my heart and soul out there and just hoping to make someone smile,” she added.

In her riveting debut, Blaque Pearle , the genres of women's crime and urban romance collide in a sophisticated, action-packed story featuring a deeply flawed but relatable protagonist who Tarris Marie says is“a representation of sometimes what happens when we go dark.”

That protagonist, Pearle Monalise Brown, was a tenacious aspiring actress from Compton's unforgiving, scarred streets before her Hollywood dreams were shattered. Never broken, Pearle switches gears to a fallback plan - resorting to using her beauty and acting skills to swindle money and expensive jewels. When she's hired by the Colombian cartel to steal a priceless Basquiat from a debonair kingpin and art collector named Blaque, her talents might not be enough to keep her from falling into a trap she never saw coming.

Blaque is sagacious and handsome, not to mention the legacy of two powerful organized crime families: the Laurents, known dons hailing from Kingston, Jamaica; and the Savages, a sophisticated syndicate with criminal enterprises across the U.S.

As Blaque and Pearle become passionately entangled, Pearle falls prey to a darker underworld. Time is ticking. Lives are at stake. Will these love outlaws be able to outsmart their enemies, or will they wage an all-out war, leaving the bodies to fall wherever they may?

“Blaque Pearle is a riveting page-turner, fueled by complex characters, erotic energy, and high-stakes action. I couldn't put it down,” said Tanisha C. Ford, author of Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl's Love Letter to the Power of Fashion.“Tarris Marie is a fresh voice on the literary scene who is reimagining the urban crime and suspense genres. I'm excited to see what she writes next. She's definitely one to watch.”

About the Author

Tarris Marie is proudly a Midwestern girl of the '90s, born and raised in Gary, Indiana. After 15 years in corporate America, Tarris lost her central vision and eventually her six-figure career in a battle with Stargardt disease, a genetic condition that caused her legal blindness. In addition to being a novelist, Tarris is a screenwriter and actress who uses slivers of her life-experienced pie to create vivid characters and roller coaster journeys to inspire and entertain others. Tarris received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and business administration from Indiana University, where she also became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She currently resides with her two children and husband in the great city of spaceships (Houston, TX).

Tarris Marie's next book, Empress Creed , a prequel to Blaque Pearle set in 1930s Chicago, is now available for pre-order.

For more information, visit , or connect with the author on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @tarrismarie.

Amazon link:

Blaque Pearle

Publisher: Black Odyssey Media

ISBN-13: ‎979-8985594171

Available from Amazon and everywhere books are sold



