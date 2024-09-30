Somnath Bharti Accuses BJP Of Ignoring Delhi's Law And Order Amid Rising Crime

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the law-and-order situation in Delhi. This came after the BJP raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the city's roads.

In response, Bharti shifted the focus to the issue of rising crime in the capital, accusing the party of failing to maintain security.

"The BJP has been unable to figure out how to handle the Aam Aadmi Party. Their plan to destabilize AAP by targeting its leaders -- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh -- has backfired. The BJP believed that by incarcerating these key figures, they could weaken AAP and take control of the capital. However, their efforts have proven futile. Whether its roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), work is going on, yet the BJP remains silent on the worsening law and order situation," Bharti told IANS.

Bharti further alleged that Delhi has become a "den of gangsters" under the BJP's watch and claimed that crime rates in the city have surged, making it one of the most unsafe cities in India, particularly for women.

"While the BJP is quick to criticise local development projects, it has failed to address the capital's growing crime problem, leaving it number one in the category of crime," he said.

In addition, Bharti accused the BJP of deliberately attempting to disrupt development projects in Delhi by jailing AAP's top leadership. He pointed to what he described as an admission by a senior BJP leader that there was an effort to stall governance in the city.

"Now that Kejriwal, Sisodia, and others have been released from jail, the BJP doesn't know how to respond. They are avoiding accountability," he said.

Bharti also took aim at Delhi's BJP MPs, accusing them of being "missing in action" and failing to serve their constituencies.

"The BJP should be embarrassed that all seven of their MPs from Delhi are absent. They have no involvement with the city's governance, and their lack of action is clear. Instead of questioning AAP, the BJP should focus on addressing the gaps in law and order,” he added.