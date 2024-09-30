Access Medical Labs Unveils Major Expansion Fueled By Explosive Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam El-Hosseiny, COO of Access Medical LabsJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Access Medical Labs , one of the largest specialty diagnostic labs in the country, that uses 50% less blood and provides next-day results, is proud to announce a monumental expansion as it redefines the medical diagnostic industry. Thanks to an incredible 175% surge in testing volumes and more than 160% increase in physicians served, the lab is nearly doubling its operational space to meet the unprecedented demand for its cutting-edge services.This expansion includes a new 7,100-square-foot warehouse and distribution center set to open early next month on Park Lane South in Jupiter which will allow Access to streamline logistics, ensuring faster distribution of testing supplies – which it provides free of charge to the physicians it serves nationwide. This expansion also includes the recent opening of a state-of-the-art, 7,000-square-foot office on Riverside Drive in Palm Beach Gardens, dedicated to its administrative and world-class customer service operations. These expansions build on the existing 25,000-square-feet of core lab space located on Corporate Way in Jupiter.Access Medical Labs attributes its explosive growth to the perfect harmony of ultra-automation and exceptional, human-powered customer service. As the most automated lab in the nation, Access leverages Siemens Atellica and Aptio® technologies. This cutting-edge technology delivers lightning-fast precision using half the amount of blood giving physicians faster, more accurate results the very next day. In addition to the faster results - patients get a more comfortable testing experience with fewer tubes and a lot less blood lost.But while technology powers efficiency, customer service remains irreplaceably human. Every phone call and interaction is handled by a live, knowledgeable representative – not a machine, chatbot or automated phone menu. This one-on-one interaction ensures that every physician and patient receive personalized care and support – embodying the company motto: 'We don't just deliver results; we provide peace of mind ."“We're constantly pushing the boundaries of what diagnostic labs can achieve, ensuring every result is not only fast and accurate but also delivered with the personal touch our physicians and patients deserve,” said Adam El-Hosseiny, COO of Access Medical Labs.“This expansion is a direct reflection of our commitment to innovation without sacrificing care.”Access Medical Labs is at the forefront of functional & integrative medicine, fields that have seen exponential growth as patients and physicians alike seek more personalized, root-cause solutions. With the expansion of its facilities and unbreakable commitment to both technology and service, Access is positioned to continue its unprecedented growth, further solidifying its role as a pioneer in the medical diagnostic industry.###About Access Medical Labs:Access Medical Labs is a leading specialty diagnostic laboratory known for requiring half the amount of blood while delivering next day results. Serving functional, integrative, and wellness medicine practitioners, Access has performed over 50 million tests and continues to become the partner of choice for more and more physicians across the country. Its growing popularity is the result of cutting-edge technology that delivers fast, accurate results and its world class customer service where a human is always on the other end. Founded in 2003 by the El-Hosseiny Family, Access Medical Labs formed a partnership with Grupo Diagnóstico Aries in June 2023.

