Gardiner Expands Offering With Gardiner Data Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building Leader Launches Next Gen Building Analytics Service

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner, the region's leader in

HVAC and building services, today announced the launch of Gardiner Data Services. Gardiner DS is an advanced building analytics offering that leverages cloud-based fault detection and diagnostics (FDD) technology to help improve the way clients approach building maintenance.

Gardiner expands service offering with Gardiner DS

Continue Reading

To deliver this new service, Gardiner announced a partnership with Clockworks Analytics, a recognized leader in FDD for the built environment. The move will add Clockworks' powerful FDD platform to Gardiner's extensive physical service offerings, including a custom 24/7/365 client access portal and dedicated analyst team to prioritize and act on diagnostics.

"We're excited to bring Gardiner DS to the market," said Todd Barnhart, President & CEO of Gardiner. "We've been leading the shift toward building analytics and data-driven service for more than a decade now and this partnership with Clockworks is a big next step forward. Gardiner DS really combines the strengths of two best-in-class companies to deliver tangible results for our clients."

The Gardiner DS platform integrates seamlessly with any brand of existing building automation and HVAC systems to change how clients approach preventive maintenance. The software allows Gardiner's team to continuously run in-depth diagnostics across its clients' HVAC systems to pinpoint root-cause issues before they become costly repairs. This proactive approach not only improves operational efficiency but also helps extend equipment life and reduce energy waste.

"Most companies think of this a technology play," Barnhart said. "For us, it's actually less about technology and more about people. How can we help our team of the smartest engineers, technicians and automation professionals to work more efficiently and more effectively with our clients? That's really what Gardiner DS does."

Clockworks saw Gardiner as an opportunity to continue to expand its partner network and extensive global information model that includes over 480,000 pieces of connected HVAC equipment globally in more than 3,200 buildings.

"Clockworks is thrilled to partner with Gardiner to empower the Gardiner DS offering with advanced analytics. Through this partnership, Gardiner is poised to bring a transformative and enhanced level of HVAC & controls service to the greater Ohio area," said David Peck, Director of Partner Development for Clockworks Analytics. "It has been great working with the leadership team on our shared vision on the role that FDD will play in transforming their service offering."

About Gardiner.

Gardiner is a full-service HVAC and building technology partner serving Northern Ohio's commercial, industrial and institutional facilities, engineers and contractors since 1962. More than 2,500 clients trust Gardiner to solve their building comfort, reliability, air quality, energy, fire & security, facilities planning and project funding challenges. Gardiner's team consists of more than 260 local associates serving Cleveland, Akron/Canton, Youngstown, Toledo and Fort Wayne, IN areas. To learn more, visit:

About Clockworks Analytics

Clockworks Analytics is an essential smart building intelligence platform that provides data–driven insights into property operations for facility and energy managers. Through its technology, which is the world's most widely utilized cloud–based building analytics software, the company proactively identifies inefficiencies and root causes within building systems and prioritizes the most urgent tasks for building staff in time real–time. By creating an unprecedented level of operational intelligence about a building, Clockworks helps property teams improve the reliability of their buildings' equipment while improving air quality and reducing energy consumption and operational costs. To learn more,

visit .

Contact:

Kayla

Franczak

440-248-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Gardiner

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED